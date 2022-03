AUSTIN (KXAN) — Round Rock police are asking for help finding a 70-year-old woman with dementia on Sunday.

A Tweet from police says Florine Ponce was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Hesters Crossing Road, which is west of Interstate 35 near La Frontera.

Ponce is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing 130 pounds and wearing a pink turtleneck, blue jeans, pink tennis and a black and gray jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information about where Ponce might be is asked to call 512-218-5500.