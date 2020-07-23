Round Rock parents still searching for son after he disappeared 29 days ago

Christopher Branham went missing June 24 along U.S. Highway 290. (Courtesy of the Branhams)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been 29 days without their son, and now a Round Rock family is calling on the community for help.

26-year-old Christopher Branham went missing June 24. Round Rock police say he was last seen around 7:30 to 8 in the morning.

After a day of not hearing from Christopher, his parents stared to worry.

“We talk a minimum of three times a day. When I hadn’t heard from him, I started to worry,” said Conny Branham, Christopher’s mom. “We knew that something was wrong.”

Christopher’s parents say a white Toyota 4Runner may have been involved in his disappearance. They say their son was spotted inside the 4Runner driving along 290 between Manor and Elgin at the time. They say none of his friends own a car like that, and they believe he’s still somewhere along U.S. Highway 290.

“Particularly in Manor and Elgin, that stretch of road out there. We believe he’s in danger or worse,” said Jim Branham.

Christopher’s parents spent days putting up missing person signs outside buildings in the area. They’re hoping someone from the community remembers something from June 24.

“If they saw something on the side of the road somewhere — something odd, suspicious or unusual,” said Conny. “Even if it seems insignificant, something insignificant could help us find our son.”

At the time, Christopher was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt. He’s described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having brown hair and hazel eyes.