Round Rock ISD to hold commencement walk for seniors at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex

ROUND ROCK — High school seniors within the Round Rock Independent School District are getting their diplomas this week. However, their commencement walk may look a little different than previous years.

Every day this week, a different high school will get the chance to honor the class of 2020. On Tuesday, Early College High School got the opportunity to mark a major milestone by celebrating its first graduating class in school history.

Round Rock ISD says that the commencement walk will not replace any virtual graduation ceremonies that are planned for the first week of June.

The commencement walk will take place between at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on designated days.

The schedule for schools will be:

May 18: Success High School (8 – 11 a.m.)

May 18: Early College High School (5 – 8 p.m.)

May 19: Stony Point High School

May 20: McNeil High School

May 21: Cedar Ridge School

May 22: Westwood High School

May 23: Round Rock High School

The district says it is also working with the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in August.