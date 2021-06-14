Round Rock ISD names new superintendent, will start in July

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock ISD has officially named its next superintendent. Dr. Hafedh Azaiez was the school board’s sole finalist last month and will start his role as superintendent on July 5.

Azaiez has served as superintendent for Donna ISD in the Rio Grande Valley since 2018.

Azaiez was raised in Tunisia in North Africa, he earned a bachelor’s degree in physics and chemistry from La Faculte des Sciences de Tunis. He came to the United States to pursue graduate school, earning a master’s of education from the University of St. Thomas in Houston and a doctorate of education in educational leadership from Sam Houston State University, according to the district’s release.

The district will host opportunities for the communities to meet Dr. Azaiez in July. Round Rock ISD says more information on those events will be shared soon.

The school district says its nationwide search for a new superintendent drew 48 candidates from across Texas and 19 other states.

Former superintendent Dr. Steve Flores resigned in December 2020.