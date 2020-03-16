Several area school districts closing into April due to coronavirus

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District is suspending normal school operations through April 3, with students returning April 6, district officials announced Monday.
Officials said there’s a potential that schools could remain closed indefinitely “as our state and nation responds to the global pandemic,” so the April 6 date is subject to change.
During the period, all Round Rock ISD facilities are closed for instruction and other purposes, including UIL events, athletics, rentals, field trips, after-school programs and other campus activities.
Round Rock ISD is one of many area school districts closing into April due to coronavirus.
- Austin ISD: Closed to students through April 3, teachers should be available to work starting March 23
- Del Valle ISD: Closed through April 5
- Dripping Springs ISD: Suspending normal operations through April 3
- Eanes ISD: Suspending normal operations March 23-April 5
- Hays ISD: Suspending normal operations through April 5
- Hutto ISD: Suspending normal operations through April 3
- Lake Travis ISD: Suspending normal operations through April 5
- Leander ISD: Closed through April 5
- Pflugerville ISD: Closing schools from March 23-27