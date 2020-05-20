Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees approves 2% pay increase for 2020-21 school year

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees has approved a 2% district-wide pay increase for the 2020-2021 school year.

This new increase will cost RRISD $8.6 million and is a part of the 2020-2021 budget. The budget is expected to be presented for adoption in June.

“What makes Round Rock ISD one of the best school districts in the region and state is the dedicated educators and staff that work tirelessly to provide our students with the best education and services possible,” Superintendent Steve Flores, Ph.D. said.

“We understand that to continue and build upon our success, we must remain committed to investing in our staff whenever possible in both the resources and compensation we provide. I commend our Board of Trustees for helping us continue to invest in our staff, which ultimately is an investment in our students and future.”

The decision from the board of trustees will result in a $1,100 general pay increase for teachers and librarians. Additionally the increase will be used as an adjustment to steps in years two to six to help alleviate compression between years of service.

Eligible pay grades will receive an increase equal to 2% of the pay range midpoint.

Additionally, RRISD will apply suggestions provided by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Pay System Review for salary adjustments for Instructional Support, Administrative Support, Operations Support, Technology, Instructional Exempt, and Business Exempt staff.