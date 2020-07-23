Round Rock first responders receive $6K ‘thank you’ from Rudy’s Country Store, State Farm agents

Round Rock first responders were treated to lunch and Rudy’s gift cards as a sign of appreciation Wednesday. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock’s first responders got treated lunch and gift cards Wednesday, thanks to two local businesses.

Rudy’s “Country Store” & Bar-B-Q and State Farm agents in the area teamed up to give $6,000 worth of the restaurant’s gift cards to Round Rock EMS personnel, firefighters and police officers.

They also got goody bags as a sign of appreciation for all of their hard work.

“I am so grateful for the support that local State Farm Agents and Rudy’s have given to our local police department and fire department. We are blessed in Round Rock because of what these women and men do each day to protect and serve us,” said Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan.

First responders were given their gifts drive-through style in order to cut down on contact. The event started at 11 a.m. at the Rudy’s location off Interstate 35 in Round Rock.