AUSTIN (KXAN) — Late Sunday, hail pounded areas in Central Texas, including the Round Rock and Georgetown areas. Hail reports included some hail stones between 2 inches and 3 inches in diameter.

Photos at the Round Rock Hyundai and Round Rock Honda dealerships show hail-damaged windshields and dented vehicles.

Steve David, the general manager of Steele GMC Round Rock, told KXAN the dealership saw cracked windshields and significant damage, but there isn’t a cost damage estimate yet. He said, fortunately, there were no broken windshields or sunroofs—meaning no water damage.

Hail damage at Round Rock Hyundai on Sept. 24, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Hail damage at Round Rock Hyundai on Sept. 24, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Hail damage at Round Rock Hyundai on Sept. 24, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Hail damage at Round Rock Hyundai on Sept. 24, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Hail damage at Round Rock Honda on Sept. 25, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Hail damage at Round Rock Honda on Sept. 25, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Hail damage at Round Rock Honda on Sept. 25, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Hail damage at Round Rock Honda on Sept. 25, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

David said the dealership will have hail damage car sales, but it’s too early to say the discount amount.

The dealership expects to help customers with hail damage within a few days, but there is not an on-site body shop for hail repairs.

He added that the GMC dealership is starting to see some delays on parts deliveries due to the current auto workers strike. This could make the repair process longer for windshields, bumpers and other parts.