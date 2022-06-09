ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock City Council members could postpone a plan by Oncor Energy to raise its customer rates in the city Thursday.

According to a May 13 rate increase request filed with the Public Utility Commission, Oncor wants to raise rates to recover about $251 million in costs.

Oncor said in a release the rate increase is to “recover significant system investments” and “meet growth needs” in Texas.

The new rates are a 4.2% overall increase on bills for the average residential customer using 1,300 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month with a retail electric plan charging 11 cents per kilowatt-hour, Oncor said.

The Round Rock council will consider a resolution Thursday saying the city needs more time to review the potential change before rate increases can begin.

According to the resolution, the proposed rates would result in an increase of about 11% to what it calls the “residential customer class”.

The postponement would last 90 days.