ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock’s Crisis Response Unit will receive $1 million in federal funds, U.S. Congressman John Carter announced Friday.

The money will support the unit’s mental health first responders, comprising behavioral health specialists and paramedics. Carter said the city receives about 2,000 mental health-related calls a year.

“This project promotes the treatment of mental health and keeps local law enforcement focused on responding to criminal acts,” Carter said in a statement.

The unit was created in 2022 as a division within the Round Rock Fire Department, according to the city.

“Their presence and ability to connect people with the resources they need allows local law enforcement, fire department and emergency medical services to provide more efficient and effective public safety services to our community overall,” Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan said in a statement.

The funds came from the 2022 federal appropriations bill.