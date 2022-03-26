ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Artists and small businesses held a donation drive at the Vandals Vendor Market for people impacted by tornadoes.

People brought food, bottled water, hygiene products and diapers to the collection drive.

“Seeing the community support us in a big way is amazing and hopefully it shows the city of Round Rock that we have their back, and our neighbors in Austin have been doing a lot as well,” said Josue Rivera, one of the drive’s organizers.

Volunteers will take the donations to Cedar Ridge High School on Monday. Students at the high school have been organizing donations from the community and distributing them to those in need.