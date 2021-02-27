Robbery suspect arrested during traffic stop in Hays County

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbery after an incident at a Valero convenience store Thursday in Wimberley, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim gave Hays County sheriff deputies a description of the suspect and the car used in the reported robbery. The victim also told deputies that the suspect appeared to be heading east on Ranch Road 12 toward San Marcos, HCSO says.

A short time later, a deputy found the vehicle. During the traffic stop, the driver, Hector Miranda was identified as the suspect and later confessed to the robbery, HCSO says.

Miranda was arrested and booked into the Hays County Jail for Robbery, a second-degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000, HCSO says.

If you have information on this incident, you should call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512- 393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit a tip online to P3tips.com or to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.