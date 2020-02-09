Road reopens in Round Rock after police respond to barricaded subject

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in Round Rock said a person has been detained after they responded to a barricaded subject near Old Settlers Park Sunday.

Round Rock police tweeted that officers were sent to the 4100 block of East Old Settlers Boulevard around 2:30 p.m.

One westbound lane of Old Settlers Boulevard was shut down while police worked in the area. They say there was no immediate danger, but the public was advised to stay away.

Around 2:45 p.m., police said a person had been detained without incident.