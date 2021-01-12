Rising COVID-19 cases takes toll on CapMetro bus routes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has taken a toll on CapMetro operations.

CapMetro reports team members have either gotten sick themselves, or are using leave to care for loved ones which has resulted in fewer bus operators.

“The most recent data we looked at was from last week. This time last week, we had 30 people out positive with COVID, as well as a number of folks who were quarantined because they had been exposed. Sometimes that exposure has happened in the workplace, or in some other way,” said Dottie Watkins, Chief Customer Officer CapMetro.

(1/4) Rising #COVID19 cases are taking a toll on #ATX & @CapMetroATX. Our frontline operators & conductors connect ppl to critical services & they are impacted with more community spread. We’re working hard to care for our team & community, but more challenges are ahead. pic.twitter.com/LvPFkLZzd3 — Capital Metro (@CapMetroATX) January 12, 2021

Watkins couldn’t put a finger on how many operators are currently impacted, but says CapMetro is seeing absenteeism of about 10 to 15% above what they would normally see.

The spike in COVID-19 cases is also coinciding with Cedar Fever.

“We have some of our staff out when the numbers spike in the community because of their own underlying health conditions,” said Watkins. “They deem it necessary to not come into work.”

Inside CapMetro’s headquarters, workers have been performing a juggling act trying to minimize the overall impacts on customers.

Watkins says there’s not one route primarily impacted.

CapMetro is looking at priority routes to make sure they continue going out, but the frequency of some of those routes could change.

“As an example on Route 801 the bus comes every 10 minutes. If we pull an operator, there will be little impact on the route,” said Watkins. “The bus may come every 11 to 12 minutes instead.”

CapMetro says they’re also doing their best to avoid pulling operators from routes that come every thirty minutes to an hour.

The best way for customers to know what the moment to moment impacts are is to sign up for the Metro Rail Alerts program.