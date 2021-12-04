Ring in the holidays! Tree lit in front of Texas Capitol for season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Downtown Austin Alliance kicked off ‘December in Downtown’ with a sing-along and tree lighting in front of the Texas State Capitol Saturday night.

Hundreds of people showed up throughout the night to get in the holiday spirit.

The Downtown Austin Alliance will have additional events in an attempt to draw people to downtown Austin during the holidays, including a holiday movie experience, a Frida Friday holiday market, a parade by Bike Zoo and caroling downtown all month.

The alliance is also offering up a holiday passport again this year, a guide that offers discounts at local shops and restaurants.

See photos from KXAN’s photojournalist Tim Holcomb from the sing along and tree lighting.