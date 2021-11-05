Reward increased for details leading to arrest of La Grange murder suspect

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — The reward for details leading to the arrest of a Missouri City man wanted in relation to a La Grange murder was increased to $8,500, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Charles Lee Tillman Jr., 34, who’s affiliated with the Crips gang, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list. He was added to the list in late September. He’s also the featured fugitive this month by Texas DPS, so the increase in reward only applies to tips received during November.

Law enforcement has been searching for Tillman since June 4, when a warrant was issued for his arrest in the May 30 homicide of a man in La Grange, Texas DPS said.

Texas DPS said Tillman was previously convicted of assault – family violence in 2011 and sentenced to three years in prison. In 2015, he was convicted again of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Tillman was released on parole in December 2019, Texas DPS said, and is also wanted in connection with a parole violation.

He’s described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, according to DPS. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, back, abdomen, left hand, right leg, both shoulders and arms. Outside of Missouri City, Tillman has ties to Weimar, Smithville and Houston, DPS said. Learn more about him online here.

In addition to the reward Texas DPS put up, Fayette County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $7,000.

How to submit a tip to Texas DPS

To be considered for the cash reward, you must provide information using one of the following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1 (800) 252-8477

Submit a tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have details about then clicking on the link under their picture

Submit a tip on Facebook by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link under the “About” section

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous, regardless of how they’re submitted.