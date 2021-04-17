Suspect in custody after SWAT situation prompts reverse 911 in south Austin neighborhood

Local

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect is in custody after a robbery call led to a SWAT situation at a south Austin house on Saturday night.

Austin Police says officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 7100 block of Whispering Oaks Dr. around 5:30 p.m., which is near William Cannon Drive and West Gate Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found one victim and learned the suspect was allegedly hiding inside a house nearby and was potentially armed.

SWAT responded to the scene along with hostage negotiators, and after about three hours, police were able to make contact with the suspect and take him into custody.

Police say a reverse 911 call was used to inform neighbors of the situation.

Residents nearby were asked to stay inside and avoid the area while the situation was unfolding.

The suspect will be arrested and charges are pending.

Police say no one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss