Resilience mural to recognize Austin’s Black leaders unveiled

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new mural was unveiled in east Austin Sunday. It’s called the Resilience Project and spells out RESILIENCE with the faces of 14 Black leaders in east Austin history.

Honorees included Wilhelmina Delco, the first black legislator from District 50 in the Texas House of Representatives and Austin civil rights icon Bertha Sadler Means who protested to end Jim Crow segregation.

The mural unveiling was held on E. M. Franklin Avenue just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Below are the Austin icons featured within each letter of the mural.

R – Nook Turner and Roger Taylor Sr.

E – Wilhelmina Delco, J. J. Seabrook

S – Dorothy Turner

I – Harrison Eppright

L – Cindy Elizabeth

I – E. M. Franklin, Sr.

E – Dr. Freddie B. Dixon, Sr. and Bertha Sadler Means

N – William Charles Akins and Bill “The Mailman” Martin

C – Tiffany Washington

E – Pastor B.W. McClendon