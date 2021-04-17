Rescue for person who didn’t resurface on Lake Travis turns to recovery

Austin-Travis County EMS searches for person who did not resurface on Lake Travis using their Spartan Thermal Camera. (Photo: Austin-Travis County EMS/Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are searching for a person who didn’t resurface from the water at Lake Travis Saturday afternoon.

As of last report, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office lake patrol was continuing the search using sonar technology.

STAR Flight, Austin-Travis County EMS and Lake Travis firefighters responded to the area at 5975 Hi Line Road around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a tweet from ATCEMS.

The search was since shifted to recovery mode.

ATCEMS used a drone with a thermal camera to assist with the search.