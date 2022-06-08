AUSTIN (KXAN) — A reality TV show canceled after the death of Javier Ambler is being revived. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Live PD will return to production, but with a new name, a tweaked format and on another channel.

According to the report, the program will be called “On Patrol: Live.” It is set to air on Reelz, a cable and satellite TV channel. It will feature the same producers, Big Fish Entertainment, and the same host, Dan Abrams.

In 2019, Williamson County deputies tried to pull over Javier Ambler after they said he failed to dim his headlights. The chase ended within Austin city limits, and Austin police officers responded. Williamson County deputies deployed their tasers on Ambler, and body cam footage shows him telling them he couldn’t breathe.

Live PD crews filmed the interaction, but it never aired and its deletion was at the center of an evidence dispute. Ambler died about an hour later at the hospital. A&E Network canceled the show in 2020.

In 2021, Abrams expressed a desire to bring back the show.

Former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody is facing criminal charges related to video evidence of Ambler’s death.