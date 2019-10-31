Report of bed bugs at AISD school disrupts classes Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A report of a bed bug infestation disrupted classes at an Austin ISD school on Wednesday.

The district tells KXAN that students at Bertha Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy were moved to another part of the school for 30 minutes.

They called in a pest control company to look into it.

In a letter to parents, the school says bed bugs were recently discovered in a classroom. KXAN spoke to one parent who says she’s worried the bed bugs could’ve been in the school for awhile.

And she’s frustrated.

“I do not like this school,” says Chrissy, a Sadler Means parent. “I think there’s a lot that needs to be done, as far as dealing with the bed bugs and rodents. I’m at the point where I want to withdrawal my student, my child.”

The school is asking parents to reach out if they have any questions about what’s going on.

On Wednesday night, an AISD representative told KXAN that the incident stemmed from a teacher reporting a bed bug in her classroom, but school staff was unable to locate any. The search, however, is continuing.