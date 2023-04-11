Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for April 11, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin rent remains the highest in the metro area, according to new data released Tuesday. But one Williamson County suburb is trailing narrowly behind.

Austin ranked as the most expensive rent with $1,600 on average for a one-bedroom apartment, according to rental real estate company Zumper.

Georgetown narrowly followed behind with a $1,570 average rent, according to new Zumper data released Tuesday.

San Marcos ranked as the least expensive rent in the report at $1,210. However, San Marcos rents increased 14.2% year-over-year for one-bedroom units — the highest annual growth among the cities compared.

Georgetown had the second-highest annual growth at 6.8% for a one-bedroom unit. The report said Cedar Park and Pflugerville rents decreased year-over-year by 5.3% and 3.4%, respectively.

Austin area rents were all higher than the average Texas one-bedroom rent of $1,160.

The report used active listings and aggregated them by city to calculate median asking rents, according to Zumper.