Rep. Eddie Rodriguez announces run for Texas Senate seat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rep. Eddie Rodriguez will run for state senator, he announced Saturday.

Rodriguez will run for the seat representing Senate District 14, the one being vacated in April by Sen. Kirk Watson. Watson agreed to become the first dean of the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston and will resign April 30.

Rodriguez will make his official announcement at 11 a.m. Saturday at B.D. Reilly’s Irish Pub, 1905 Aldrich Street #130.

Rodriguez has been the state representative for District 51 for 18 years.

“I am proud to announce that I am running to serve our community as the next state senator for Texans in Travis and Bastrop counties,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

“Central Texas is growing incredibly quickly and Senate District 14 is being profoundly impacted. This growth has produced challenges that affect our lives in countless ways, from mounting strain on our transportation infrastructure and natural resources to accelerating increases in our rent and property taxes,” he said.