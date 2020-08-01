Remains found near Manor identified as missing Round Rock man

Christopher Branham’s parents say he went missing June 24 along U.S. Highway 290. (Courtesy of the Branhams)

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Round Rock police identified the remains found near Manor as a 26-year-old man who has been missing since late June.

In an update on Twitter Saturday, police said the body was Christopher Branham. He was last seen June 24 at the Red Roof Inn at 1990 North Interstate 35.

Police said the body was found near the 14000-block of FM 1100 on Friday, which is in between Elgin and Manor. Austin-Travis County EMS was at the scene.

The Travis County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on the body Saturday, according to Round Rock police.

If you have any details about the case, you can email Detective Patrick Turck at pturck@roundrocktexas.gov or call him at (512)218-7048. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.