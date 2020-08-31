Remaining Hurricane Laura evacuees transferred to Central Texas hotels

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Evacuees from Hurricane Laura, who were sheltering at the Austin Convention Center, have been transferred to local hotels operated by the State of Texas and the Red Cross, according to a release from the city on Sunday.

Additionally, the reception center at Circuit of the Americas, which was used to process evacuees, has been closed. On Saturday, around 100 evacuees remained at the Austin Convention Center.

Evacuees from Louisiana can text “LAShelter” to 898-211 to get information. Evacuees from Texas can call 2-1-1 for information. Evacuees from both states can also call the Red Cross for shelter information at 866-438-4636.

If evacuees need to register with FEMA for disaster assistance call 800-621-3362, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA app.

The Capital Area Shelter Hub run by the City of Austin, Hays County, Travis County, and Williamson County housed approximately 3,000 evacuees at 21 hotels and the Austin Convention Center during the past week, the release says.