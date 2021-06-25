Regal reopening 2 theaters in Austin on Friday

The box office at Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills in Austin, TX. (Photo: Andy Way/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Regal theaters in the Austin area are set to open its doors again Friday.

The Westgate location at 4477 S. Lamar Blvd., in the Westgate Shopping Center, and the Metropolitan location at 901 Little Texas Ln., in south Austin will be open for movie-goers, the company announced.

Regal officials say the theaters will show F9: The Fast Saga, the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and A Quiet Place II, along with a “full slate of additional titles.”

The Gateway and Arbor at Great Hills locations reopened in May after the company closed all of its 536 theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic in October 2020.