Redevelopment coming soon to former Manor race track

The Manor Downs race track, which closed in 2010, will be turned into an industrial park after the 146-acre park was purchased by Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial LLC. (Photo by Arnold Wells/ABJ)

MANOR (Austin Business Journal) – When the Manor Downs race track was at its peak, thousands of guests would pack the grandstands and turf club on race days, or funnel into the oval track for concerts, which attracted the likes of Willie Nelson, the Grateful Dead, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Johnny Cash.

But now, more than a decade after its final horse race, the since-shuttered track is headed for new life that is emblematic of the Austin metro’s rapid economic growth, as an industrial park that developers hope will service one of the city’s next growth nodes.

Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial LLC announced Sept. 22 that the company has acquired the 146-acre park, which is located on Hill Lane near State Highways 130 and 290 and Manor High School, with plans to turn the land into a massive industrial park featuring six buildings that total over 1 million square feet of space.

The acquisition of the site was the product of over a year of work, according to Tyler McElroy, the company’s director of development and construction, who said that they were drawn to it almost entirely because of location. They’re hoping to start construction next year and open by the third quarter in 2023.



