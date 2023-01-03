AUSTIN (KXAN) — After the Arctic air blasted into Central Texas the week before Christmas, the much warmer temperatures that followed shortly after beckoned many Austinites outside to dethaw.

But if the trail that circles Lady Bird Lake and Lake Austin was your chosen area to enjoy the sun over the weekend, you may have wondered why some water fountains were flowing and others were not.

Kanya Lyons of the Parks Department said when there is inclement weather forecasted, Operations and Maintenance staff will go around to park facilities to shut off water to minimize the damage. After the severe weather passes, staff will return to those locations to asses any issues.

The issues can fall into two camps – easy fixes and more arduous ones. The easy fixes will be addressed at the time they are assessed and the more arduous ones require more thought.

After the most recent freeze, there was a slight delay for Parks staff to fix any damage because of the proximity to Christmas. Once Operations and Maintenance staff returned to work, they switched on the pipes they could and left off the ones that were damaged from the weather

Lyons said the water fountains and bathroom that are still out of order are awaiting further repair.

Water fountains pending repair

Here are the park facilities with pending repairs after the most recent freeze:

Heron Creek – 2″ line broken at the bridge.

Decker Lake – Broken water line hose bib.

Dove Springs – Broken water line.

Dittmar Pool – Broken water line water was shut.

Butler Park – Broken valve.

Fiesta gardens – Broken water near the office, broken irrigation valve.

Polo’s men’s RR – Urinal cracked at the bottom.

Butler Park – Broken line in the chase.

Great Hills – PRV broken

Bull Creek – Drinking fountain.

Bull Creek Chase – Leaks in the wall.