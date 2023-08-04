The Brazos River Authority issued a Stage 2 drought warning Friday, citing declining lake levels as the reason for water restrictions.

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Brazos River Authority advised customers of a Stage 2 drought warning for communities that get water from Lake Stillhouse Hollow and Lake Georgetown.

Friday, the BRA said the conservation measures are due to declining water availability from the two lakes. These Stage 2 restrictions will require customers to reduce all water use by 10%.

The BRA said the cities of Harker Heights, Lampasas, Georgetown, and Round Rock are affected.

As well as Central Texas, Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No.1, Kempner, Jarrell-Schwertner, High Gabriel and Salado Water Supply Corporations.

The Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District and several agricultural irrigators are also impacted by the restrictions.

BRA Water Resource Planner Peyton Lisenby said a lot more water would need to be lost to plunge the area into Stage 3 restrictions.

“There’s plenty of water in the reservoirs. Even under a Stage 2 drought warning conditions, the reservoir is still operating as intended,” said Lisenby.

Lisenby still stressed that customers should be mindful as the demand for water, and the need to conserve it, remains high amid the intense heat.

“Mindfulness is the key ingredient. You have to be willing to be aware of how much water you consume,” said Lisenby.