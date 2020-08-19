Rally held in support of USPS in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Twenty states’ attorneys general plan to file federal lawsuits over potential mail delays.

Democrats accuse President Donald Trump of trying to dismantle the postal service to undermine mail-in voting.

On Tuesday, people showed up to a rally in support of the postal service in north Austin.

It was organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers and Mike Siegel, a democrat running for Congress.

The union president says they’ve received reports from local workers that sorting machines are being removed which could affect millions of Americans.

“The mail-in ballot is a big issue right now because of the upcoming election, but there’s medicine, there’s checks,” said William Moody, National Association of Letter Carriers. “In the midst of the pandemic, people are ordering groceries, everything’s coming through the mail and we are the essential employees. We are the ones on the front line delivering.”

Earlier Tuesday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that he will suspend any additional changes until after the November election.

He’s also scheduled to testify at a Senate hearing on Friday over his handling of the post office.