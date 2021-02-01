Racial profiling, inequities by Austin Police Department to be discussed at Monday city meeting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday’s Austin Public Safety Commission meeting will give a deeper look at how Austin Police Department is handling some racial issues.

Among other things, the commission will hear more on a December report examining racial inequities within the Austin Police Department.

They’ll also discuss another report, published in November, on racial profiling by APD and possible recommendations for Austin City Council.

The commission will also give feedback about the progress on a resolution to identify and improve on gaps for Austin’s first responders.

Each quarter, the commission gets an update from one of the city’s major public safety departments, and Monday is Austin Fire Department’s turn.

The commission will hold its February meeting from 3 to 5 p.m. It can be viewed live here.

KXAN will add to this report with updates from the meeting.

