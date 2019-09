AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, protesters gathered on the 12th Street bridge on I-35 in order to get Austin city leaders to do more to find housing for people who are homeless.

(KXAN/Juan Salinas)

(KXAN/Juan Salinas)

(KXAN/Juan Salinas)

(KXAN/Juan Salinas)

Several council members have put out their own resolutions in response to new rules allowing people to camp in public places.

Council members will discuss the proposals at a specially called meeting on Wednesday.