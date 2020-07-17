Professional boxer, 61-year-old man killed in Travis County car crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A car crash in northwest Travis County near Leander killed two men, including a professional boxer, on Wednesday night.

Austin native Travell Mazion, 24, died after the Cadillac STS he was driving went into oncoming traffic on Farm to Market Road 1431, hitting two cars on Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS reports the driver of a Honda involved in the crash, 61-year-old Richard Salter from Lago Vista, was later pronounced dead at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.

Mazion was a Del Valle High School graduate, and previously trained at Richard Lord’s Boxing Gym in central Austin. He fought twice in Austin, including his professional debut in 2013 at the Frank Erwin Center.

Mazion moved to Arkansas several years ago to continue training. His last fight was in January when he won the World Boxing Council-NABF Super welterweight title.

The owner of Richard Lord’s Boxing Gym, Richard Lord, said Mazion brought a professional presence with him when he returned to Austin.

“He just had a professional about him when he was an amateur. He naturally possessed that characteristic that he could just perform at a very high level,” Lord said. “He was very easy to get along with. Last week, he came back and everyone was all excited that he was here coming in and, potentially, he was going to train with us. Everybody was excited about that and looking forward to it.”

Oscar De La Hoya, CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, said in a tweet that Mazion was “a nice young man with all the talent in the world. “

“I am still in disbelief. You left us far too soon! Nice, young man with all the talent in the world. Not only did our sport take a huge hit with losing you but the world lost a good one. You are forever Golden. My heart & prayers are with you & your family champ,” De La Hoya’s tweet reads.