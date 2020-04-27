Procession Monday for Lee County sailor who died unexpectedly

GIDDINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A procession for a U.S. Navy sailor who died unexpectedly April 10 will take place Monday evening.

Hunter Biehle, 22, died at Naval Base Coronado in California, and the Lexington native is scheduled to arrive at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport at 5:30 p.m.

From there, the procession will start on State Highway 71, then head up State Highway 130 to U.S. Highway 290, through Elgin and all the way to Giddings.

Elgin police said the exact time Biehle’s procession will hit town is unknown, but they will have officers assisting with traffic control and some intersections may briefly be closed.

Biehle graduated from Lexington High School in 2016, and then went to Blinn College where he graduated from in 2018. He joined the Navy in 2019.

People are welcome to show support for Biehle’s family and honor his service by setting up along the procession route.