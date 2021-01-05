Process to remove confederate statue in Caldwell County continues months after approval

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been months since Caldwell County commissioners approved relocating a confederate statue, and it’s still on the county courthouse lawn.

While the county is inching closer toward having it removed, County Judge Hoppy Haden said the county won’t be paying for the statue.

According to Haden, most taxpayers in Caldwell County want it to stay put, and staff agreed they wouldn’t pay upfront. Now, activists are saying the process has taken too long and is too complicated.

Haden said it will cost at least $20,000 to have the statue removed and relocated. It has been an extensive process, because you can’t have just anyone contracted to move it from the courthouse to the nearby Caldwell County Museum.

“A local historian discovered that just a few months before they installed the monument there was a massive Klu Klux Klan gathering,” Activist Jordan Buckley said.

Buckley has been a leader in the fight to get the county to agree to remove it. But he said it seems as if the county is disregarding whether it’s there or not, since it won’t pay for the removal.

“To me this might be them like saying, ‘No,’ but saying ‘Yes,’” Buckley said.

Buckley told KXAN community members have done some fundraising but still don’t have enough money.

“I think it was like $8,000 roughly — now [the cost to have it removed is] triple that.”

Haden said they have been upfront in the process.

“I’ve been very frank and honest, because I’m a general contractor, and I told [them] it was going to be a minimum of $20,000 to move that,” Haden said. “You have to pour a huge foundation for it. You have to move it, you have to attach it to the new foundation, and you have to tear out the old foundation.”

Haden said they have even reached out to vendors advocates suggested.

“They all declined to bid on it, everyone,” Haden said.

From there, the judge says the county put an ad in papers and only received one bid for $29,000.

“We need people who are willing to step up to the plate to get rid of this undeniable tribute to white supremacy,” Buckley said.

If the county does accept the bid that’s on the table right now, it’s still going to have to go to the historic commission to be approved, before it can be removed.

Caldwell County Commissioners Court will be voting on whether to accept the bond on Jan. 12. The judge says no other bonds will be accepted at this time.