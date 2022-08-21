AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out.

Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.

Drag For All! is an all-ages event by Resound Presents from 5:30 to midnight. Admission for the event costs $5, and proceeds will directly benefit OutYouth, which works to serve Central Texas LGBTQIA+ youth and their allies with programs and services. The event is located at 501 Brushy St.

Austin’s 2022 Pride parade (Mariano Garza/KXAN photo)

Austin’s 2022 Pride parade (Mariano Garza/KXAN photo)

Austin’s 2022 Pride parade (Mariano Garza/KXAN photo)

Austin’s 2022 Pride parade (Mariano Garza/KXAN photo)

Austin’s 2022 Pride parade (Mariano Garza/KXAN photo)

Austin’s 2022 Pride parade (Mariano Garza/KXAN photo)

Austin’s 2022 Pride parade (Mariano Garza/KXAN photo)

Austin’s 2022 Pride parade (Mariano Garza/KXAN photo)

Post-Parade Hang is a free event from noon until 1 p.m. at Aba, 1011 S. Congress Ave. The event will help close out the weekend of celebrations. Guests will enjoy complimentary snacks and can purchase cocktails from the restaurant’s Pride cocktail menu.

Yass Queen Ice Cream Social is at Emmer & Rye SkyHouse, 51 Rainey St. #110, from noon until 3 p.m. Proceeds from the events will benefit The Equality Alliance, which strives to generate financial support and visibility for grassroots LGBTQIA+ charities fighting for equity, justice and human rights in Central Texas.