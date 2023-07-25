AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four Prairie Lea ISD students were in a car accident over the weekend that left one student dead, the school district’s athletic director said Monday.

Dominic “DJ” Cubit died after a car accident that happened Sunday afternoon, the district said. Three other students had minor injuries from the crash.

“Dominic ‘DJ’ Cubit was more than the honor roll student and All-District athlete that those outside of the Prairie Lea school saw,” Prairie Lea ISD said in a Facebook post. “He was the young man that always looked out for others, the first one to volunteer to help when needed and the last person to back away from a challenge. He was a friend to all and when you spent time with him, no matter who you were, you felt like you were his best friend.”

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Stairtown Loop, just west of State Highway 80 in Caldwell County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A trooper found one passenger ejected from a Chevrolet Equinox with three passengers providing aid, DPS said.

Cubit was life-flighted to a Hays County medical facility where he died, DPS said. Three others were treated for minor injuries.

DPS said an investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe is raising money to help Cubit’s family pay for burial costs.