Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer distributed at Del Valle community event

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Personal protective equipment was handed out to the community in Del Valle at a distribution event Saturday morning.

Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer were available at the event at the Del Valle Stadium on a first come first serve basis.

The PPE was available via walk-up and drive-thru areas.

PPE drive in Del Valle (Picture: Andy Way)

“The southeastern zip codes and portions of Austin, Travis County continue to be among the communities with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and positivity rates,” said Susanna Woody, President of the Del Valle Community Coalition.

“Our coalitions are committed to serving our communities by providing access to free resources and support to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.”

“We know that our minority and economically disadvantaged communities continue to be disproportionately impacted by COVID,” added Paul Saldaña, Coordinator of the Austin Latino Coalition.