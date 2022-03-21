AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tornadoes and severe storms have moved through Central Texas, causing severe damage in some areas and knocking out power for many.

People should be careful around downed power lines as they may still be live. An ERCOT spokesperson also told KXAN there is likely damage to gas meters and lines as well as a result of this storm. If you smell gas, leave immediately and call 911.

Austin Energy: Very few power outages in the city as of 7:34 p.m.

Oncor: More than 27K power outages as of 7:17 p.m. That includes 17,900+ in Williamson County, 5,800+ in Travis County and 3,900+ in Bastrop Co.

Bluebonnet Electric: At 8 p.m., the company said there were 19 outages, and it’s working to restore power to about 3,000 members. Most of the outages are occurring near Luling and Elgin.