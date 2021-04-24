Power outages hit more than 2,000 homes in Caldwell County Saturday morning

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Electricians in Caldwell County are working to restore power to more than 2,000 homes affected by outages on Saturday morning.

Much of the Lockhart area has been without power since about 10 a.m.

Bluebonnet Electric says it has assigned crews to work on a fix, and power is expected to be restored shortly after 1 p.m.

The company said that 10.7% of its customers in Caldwell County are affected by the outages, but the cause of the problem is unknown at this stage.

You can check the status of the outages here.