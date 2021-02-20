Power outage in Georgetown leaves 12K in the dark

(Photo by Dan Atrill via The Texas Tribune)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A power outage is affecting thousands of people in Georgetown Saturday night, according to a city spokesperson.

The city says a transmission outage has shut down power to 12,313 customers. There is no estimated time of restoration.

At last check, the Lower Colorado River Authority found damaged equipment at a substation.

A LCRA spokesperson told KXAN “our transmission team is working on it and we hope to have power restored later this evening.” An Oncor spokesperson told KXAN that the issue isn’t connected to them.

Georgetown PD says the outage is affecting traffic lights, which should be treated as a four-way stop.

Parts of GTX are experiencing a power outage. It's NOT the control of the City of Gtown & involves a issue w/ LCRA & Oncor. @georgetowntx will have updates when available. We're posting as this outage affected traffic lights. Treat intersections w/ lights out as a 4 way stop. pic.twitter.com/uxnxRGjV51 — Georgetown TX PD (@GeorgetownTXPD) February 21, 2021

According to the Georgetown outage map, there are six total outages. 209 customers have called about the outages.

As of 9:30 p.m., the city said it estimates power to be restored at 11:30 p.m.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.