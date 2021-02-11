Power companies, transportation agencies gear up to tackle bitterly cold temperatures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Various agencies across Central Texas are preparing for some of the coldest temperatures to hit the area.

Austin Energy is getting its crews and equipment ready to respond to any power outages. Over at Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative, it’s doing the same and the company has additional contractors on standby.

“We have started preparing for this, we have our crews rested and ready to go. We’ve kind of cut back on a regular work schedule to make sure they’re ready,” Will Holford, Bluebonnet’s manager of public affairs said.

Officials recommend people make a plan now and assemble a storm kit that includes items such as flashlights, batteries, a backup charger for cell phones and other electronics because if the power goes out, Jennifer Herber with Austin Energy said it could take some time for crews to flip the switch.

“For folks who are working from home or going to school from home and you’re in the middle of a storm or during this weather, hit save several times,” Herber said. “Maybe consider finding some sort of alternative power source like a generator if you can.”

For drivers heading out on the roads Thursday, crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will treat roads.

Crews started treating the roads Wednesday at noon starting with one of the area’s largest highways: Interstate 35.

Thursday, they’ll continue to treat roads and move to other highways and major roads such as U.S. Highway 290, State Highway 71, State Highway 45 as well as MoPac Expressway to name a few.

Transportation officials said they’ll have crews on standby all weekend and throughout the night ready to respond and plan to work through the holiday weekend. Officials had this message for drivers.

“You should always drive like you believe there is ice on the road,” said Diann Hodges, a TxDOT spokesperson. “We cannot treat every single road and ensure that there is no ice where you’re driving.”

At Capital Metro, officials said they’ll only cut back service if the roads are unsafe. They will also allow riders to seek shelter inside the buses during layovers while keeping COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

For those flying out this morning, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials plan to meet Thursday morning to figure out what steps they’ll need to take as the temperatures continue to drop.