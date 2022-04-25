AUSTIN (KXAN) — The United States Postal Service needs people to deliver your mail, especially if you live outside of major cities.

The Postal Service is hosting two fairs Monday and Thursday. It is looking to fill openings right now in the Austin area for Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC), City Carrier Assistant (CCA) and Mail Handler Assistant (MHA).

Monday’s job fair is at the main post office in Round Rock.

2250 Double Creek Dr., Round Rock, TX 78664

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday’s in-person job fair is at the Holiday Inn on Town Lake.