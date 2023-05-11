AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the City of Austin urged residents to be prepared for possible severe flooding following heavy rainfall.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall was in the forecast, with the potential of flash flooding likely from Friday night through Sunday. Large hail and damaging winds are also primary concerns.

“Flash flooding can occur very quickly and without warning,” the city said. “It is important to be prepared in advance of a possible emergency.”

The city provided tips to prepare.

“Clean out drains and gutters. Keep drainage easements clear of debris, and do not dump brush into creeks or open channels. Gather supplies to last for several days, including non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, and water, in case utility service is interrupted in your area,” the city said.

The city also recommended keeping a charged cell phone or battery-powered radio close by to monitor local weather conditions.

If you know you live in a floodplain or if your house has flooded in the past, keep important documents in a waterproof container and create password-protected digital copies.

Other tips include:

Move valuables to higher levels

Make a plan for your family and pets

Consider whether you want to stay at home or find shelter with friends or family

Prepare a to-go kit of emergency supplies, like food, water, medications, important documents, first aid supplies, pet food, and infant formula and diapers

If you decide to leave, turn off your electricity and gas, if it is safe to do so

The city said to keep in mind roads near your home may flood before your home does.

“Check ATXFloods.com for road closures. About 75% of flood fatalities occur in vehicles,” the city said.

If you must travel, stay away from:

Creeks

Trails

Culverts

Ponds

Other drainage infrastructure

“If water is rising, get to higher ground,” the city said.

The city said if you encounter high water, do not drive through it and do not drive around any barricades.

“Please also remember to slow down on wet roads. At night, it can be difficult to see if water is covering the road,” the city said.

The city also recommended avoiding contact with floodwater due to potential health risks, which include exposure to hazardous materials and bacteria.

Reminder: