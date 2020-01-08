Portion of southbound 183 in Cedar Park closed to reconstruct deadly weekend crash

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — In a tweet sent out Wednesday morning, the Cedar Park Police Department announced it will close a section of U.S. Highway 183A that was the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend.

The tweet said that starting at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday morning, two southbound lanes on U.S. 183A will be closed between Crystal Falls Parkway and East New Hope Drive.

Cedar Park police said they are closing these lanes to “reconstruct” a fatal crash that occurred just before Scottsdale Drive Saturday night.

CPPD did not say how long these closures would last and are asking drivers to proceed with caution in the area.