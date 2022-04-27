AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Popular Central Texas homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc. posted solid earnings April 25 even as the specter of rising interest rates and inflation looms over the industry.

Recognition of how those issues may be impacting potential customers has the company considering alternatives that could help address affordability.

During its earnings call, D.R. Horton executives brought up the possibility of offering a smaller home size to stay within the affordability range. Should this move come, it wouldn’t be a significant change from what the company offers today, they noted.