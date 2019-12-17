Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich and Black Holes, Austin’s top Google searches of 2019

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Google released its annual list of top trending searches late last week. This year’s list looked at the top questions and topics people searched for over the year. From ‘Momo’ to Baby Shark, Americans googled some weird stuff. We wanted to look a little closer into what Austin wanted to know more about, so we broke down the analytics to discover what’s in your search history.

These are the top trending searches from the past twelve months.

Overall:

Disney Plus Antonio Brown Game of Thrones Disney Star Cameron Boyce Avengers Endgame

Austin City Limits was at the top of the list in the electronics category. The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich earned its place as the top searched food item of the year. CBD oil was at the top of minds when it came to health, while black holes were at the top of the science charts. Pac-Man, a nearly 40-year-old game, was one of the top searched games of the year, with the top game being Borderlands 3.

Lizzo, of the biggest music superstars of the year, is one of the most searched for queries in the home and garden category. The same category had Reddit as its most searched topic.

Top news stories include the drama surrounding Jussie Smollett and Joe Biden. The most googled people in Austin were YouTube star James Charles and Avengers villain Thanos.