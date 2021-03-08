Police still looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police continue to investigate after a woman was hit and killed by a car in northeast Austin on Thursday night.

APD says the woman, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was hit by a white, 2015 Ford Fiesta in the 7200 block of Cameron Road around 9:41 p.m. on March 4. The driver of the car then left the area. After the incident, police said they found the vehicle, but not the driver.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4278, the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free.

Tips can remain anonymous and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

This is Austin’s 20th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 22 fatalities for the year. In 2020, there had been 20 fatal crashes resulting in 21 fatalities, according to APD.

