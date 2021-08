ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police officers are looking for a man accused of assault at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of North Mays Street Sunday.

The area is just north of University Boulevard and east of the outlets.

RRPD says the incident, believed to be isolated, started around 4:35 p.m. Officers are trying to determine whether the man is armed, according to a RRPD spokesman.

Police say there isn’t a shelter-in-place order in effect, but ask that the public avoid the area.