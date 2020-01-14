Police release identity of man killed in Dec. 31 crash at Manor Road, Loyola Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has released the name of a man who died in a crash on Dec. 31 at Manor Road and Loyola Lane in east Austin.

According to APD, the preliminary investigation shows that Amisi Lukongo, 32, was standing in the middle of the right lane of the 6700 block of Manor Road.

Police say a 2008 maroon Cadillac was travelling northbound and as it approached the crest of a slight decline, hit Lukongo. He was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center but was pronounced dead shortly after.

APD says the driver remained on scene and cooperated. No charges are expected.

The incident was Austin 86th fatal traffic crash of 2019.